Left Menu

Mark Rylance, Dylan O'Brien to star in 'The Outfit'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:52 IST
Mark Rylance, Dylan O'Brien to star in 'The Outfit'
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Oscar winner Mark Rylance and ''Maze Runner'' star Dylan O'Brien have boarded the cast of crime drama ''The Outfit''.

The movie marks the feature directorial debut of Graham Moore, the Academy Award-winning scribe of ''The Imitation Game'', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is about a Savile Row suit tailor (Rylance) in London who, after a personal tragedy, lands in inner-city Chicago, where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them — a family of vicious gangsters.

Moore will direct the film from a script he co-wrote with actor and writer Johnathan McClain.

It will also features actors Zoey Deutch and Johnny Flynn, who most recently starred in Netflix's ''The Dig''.

Focus Features recently inked a deal to pre-buy world rights to the movie from FilmNation Entertainment with shoot set to begin in March in London.

Scoop Wasserstein, Ben Browning and Amy Jackson are producing the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand says nears vaccine passport, hopes to welcome tourists in Q3

Thai authorities are preparing a plan to ease restrictions for travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus, senior officials said on Wednesday, as the country looks to revive a tourism industry battered by travel curbs.Measures for vaccin...

Ghana is first nation in world to receive COVAX vaccines

Ghana has become the first country in the world to receive vaccines acquired through the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative with a delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India.The vaccines, d...

UPDATE 1-Fortescue apologises for clearing land on Aboriginal sacred site

Australias Fortescue Metals Group has apologised to an Aboriginal group for clearing land on a heritage site while flouting a government condition for representatives of the community to be present when the damage took place.It is the weeks...

Eighteen suspects arrested for SASSA disability grant corruption

Eighteen suspects have been arrested in connection with South African Social Security Agency SASSA disability grant corruption in Khobo village outside Tzaneen, Limpopo.The number of suspects arrested follows the arrest of six more suspects...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021