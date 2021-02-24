Mark Rylance, Dylan O'Brien to star in 'The Outfit'

Oscar winner Mark Rylance and ''Maze Runner'' star Dylan O'Brien have boarded the cast of crime drama ''The Outfit''.

The movie marks the feature directorial debut of Graham Moore, the Academy Award-winning scribe of ''The Imitation Game'', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is about a Savile Row suit tailor (Rylance) in London who, after a personal tragedy, lands in inner-city Chicago, where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them — a family of vicious gangsters.

Moore will direct the film from a script he co-wrote with actor and writer Johnathan McClain.

It will also features actors Zoey Deutch and Johnny Flynn, who most recently starred in Netflix's ''The Dig''.

Focus Features recently inked a deal to pre-buy world rights to the movie from FilmNation Entertainment with shoot set to begin in March in London.

Scoop Wasserstein, Ben Browning and Amy Jackson are producing the project.

