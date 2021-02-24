Left Menu

Netflix sets premiere date for 'Jupiter's Legacy'

Jupiters Legacy, the series adaptation of the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, is heading to Netflix on May 7, the streamer has announced.According to Variety, the epic superhero drama dives into the complex dynamics of family, power and loyalty as the next generation of superheroes rise up.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

''Jupiter's Legacy'', the series adaptation of the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, is heading to Netflix on May 7, the streamer has announced.

According to Variety, the epic superhero drama dives into the complex dynamics of family, power and loyalty as the next generation of superheroes rise up. Steven S DeKnight, known for the ''Spartacus'' series and ''Buffy the Vampire Slayer'', has created the series.

''Jupiter's Legacy'' stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter. Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, DeKnight, James Middleton and Sang Kyu Kim serve as executive producers. Authors Millar and Quitely are also attached to executive produce.

