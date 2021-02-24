Left Menu

Confidential Assignment 2’s plot revealed, Hyun Bin plays as detective from N Korea

Crash Landing on You’s fans would be happy to learn that Hyun Bin is returning to play his role Im Cheol-ryung, an officer of a special investigation team in North Korea. Image Credit: Twitter / Hyun Bin

A sequel to the action-thriller box office hit Confidential Assignment started rolling its camera on February 18, 2021. The sequel has been titled Confidential Assignment 2: International. The South Korean movie will be directed by Lee Seok-hoon, who is known for directing the movies like The Pirates, Dancing Queen, and The Himalayas to name a few.

Recently, the actors of Confidential Assignment 2: International assembled for a script reading session. Soompi wrote that CJ ENM posted the images via Instagram of the actors reading script. The mass media company shared the caption reads "The 'Confidential Assignment' everyone has been waiting for has started again!" the different still pictures showing Hyun Bin, Yoo Jae Jin, YoonA, and Jin Sun Kyu at the script reading.

In terms of new joining actors Daniel Henney, Jin Sun-kyu, and Yoona of K-pop band Girls' Generation will play the role of Jack, Jang Myung-joon, and Park Min-young respectively.

Confidential Assignment 2 is all about a secret cooperative investigation between North and South Korea. Im Cheol-ryung is heading back to South Korea to team up again with Kang Jin-tae (played by Yoo Hae-jin) to chase the criminal.

"North Korean detective Im Chul-Ryung (Hyun-Bin) is sent to South Korea on a new mission. His target is North Korean crime organization leader Jang Myung-Joon (Jin Sun-kyu). In South Korea, Im Chul-ryung teams up again with Detective Kang Jin-Tae (Yu Hae-jin). Because of a mistake he made, Detective Kang Jin-Tae now works in a cyber crime investigation team rather than the regional investigation unit. He wants to rejoin the regional investigation unit. Meanwhile, F.B.I. Agent Jack (Daniel Henney) joins Im Chul-ryung and Kang Jin-tae in their pursuit of Jang Myung-Joon," AsianWiki shared the plot.

Confidential Assignment 2 is set to release in 2021 but it doesn't have official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse get more updates on South Korean movies and K-dramas.

