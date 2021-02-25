Salman to begin 'Pathan' shoot with Shah Rukh

Superstar Salman Khan will start shooting for his extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's next, action-thriller ''Pathan'', from Thursday.

Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), ''Pathan'' is helmed by ''War'' director Siddharth Anand.

Advertisement

According to trade sources, the ''Bharat'' star will join Shah Rukh Khan at Yash Raj Studios here for the shoot.

''Pathan'' marks the 55-year-old actor's first film after 2018 ''Zero'', in which Salman Khan also had a cameo.

Earlier this month, Salman Khan had revealed his line-up of films, which also includes the third installment of the ''Tiger'' franchise and ''Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'', on his show ''Bigg Boss''.

''Life goes on, the show goes on. When this show ends, we will move to 'Pathan', then 'Tiger (3)' and later to 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali','' Salman Khan had said.

While ''Pathan'' went on floors in November last year, the third installment of the ''Tiger'' franchise is gearing up to start production next month.

Previously, Salman Khan, 55, also had an extended appearance in the 1998 blockbuster ''Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'', in which Shah Rukh Khan was the leading man. Shah Rukh Khan too has made special appearances in Salman Khan's films, including ''Tubelight'' (2017) and ''Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega'' (2000).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)