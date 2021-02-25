'Ray Donovan' movie in the works

Hollywood star Liev Schreiber is all set to reprise his role as a professional fixer in the movie adaptation of his hit TV show ''Ray Donovan''.

Showtime has announced that a movie is in the works and it will mark Schreiber's return as the titular antihero who is ready to go to any extent to protect his high-profile clients. The movie will also mark the return of Jon Voigt as Ray's father Mickey Donovan and Kerris Dorsey as Ray's daughter Bridget.

Besides starring, Schreiber will co-write the script with series showrunner and director David Hollander reported IndieWire. The story of the movie will pick up from the end of the seventh and final season.

Created by Ann Biderman, "Ray Donovan" was Showtime's biggest show. The network, however, abruptly canceled the series in February 2020 even when plans were in place for an eighth and final season. Following the announcement, Schrieber took to Instagram to reach out to show's fans.

"It seems your voices have been heard. Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your continued support, there will be more Ray Donovan,'' the actor wrote.

Showtime chief Gary Levine said the network was thrilled to see Schrieber and Hollander working on creating a ''thrilling new chapter of this iconic series''. "When 'Ray Donovan' went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan," Levine said.

