ICC signs deal with IMG, to live stream 541 games across 3 World Cups

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

A total of 541 matches across three upcoming World Cups will be broadcast globally following a live streaming deal between the International Cricket Council and IMG, the game's governing body announced on Thursday.

The live streaming deal, which is up until April 2023, will enable fans to watch all qualifying matches to three World Cups: men's T20 World Cup 2022, men's World Cup 2023 and women's T20 World Cup 2023.

''We are delighted to be partnering with IMG to deliver more cricket to more fans than ever before,'' ICC Chief Executive, Manu Sawhney said in a release.

''This is a significant step forward for our sport and increases the size of our platform globally, which supports our long-term ambitions for greater sustainability for all of our Members.

The Apex body said ''Of the 541 matches that will be broadcast, 145 are women's matches and 80 Associate Members will see fixtures from 41 qualifier events being produced and distributed, with more than 50 of those Members enjoying global coverage at an ICC event for the first time ever.'' The coverage will capture performance of new teams including Hungary, Romania and Serbia, who are competing for the first time in the men's T20 World Cup qualification and Finland playing host to an ICC event for the very first time.

''In the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 pathway, eight teams: Bhutan, Botswana, Cameroon, France, Malawi, Myanmar, Philippines, and Turkey will be making their debuts in international ICC Women's events,'' the ICC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

