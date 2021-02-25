Left Menu

Malayalam poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri passes away

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 25-02-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:34 IST
Well-known poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri died here on Thursday, family sources said.

Namboothiri, 81, one of the widely acclaimed poets of contemporary Malayalam literature, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.

Born in Thiruvalla, a place in Pathanamthitta district, Namboothiri's works are known for their blend of tradition and modernity.

Family sources said he passed away in the afternoon at his residence here.

He is also a recipient of several literary honours, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award.

Some of his noted works are are 'Swaathandhryathe- Kurich Oru Geetham', 'Bhoomigeethangal', 'India Enna Vikaram', 'Aparaajitha', 'Aranyakam', 'Pranayageethangal', Ujjayiniyile Rappakalukal', among others.PTI RRT BN BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

