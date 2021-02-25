Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar wrap shoot for 'Badhaai Do'

And here we are having our schedule wrap up pawri, the post read.The upcoming film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written Badhaai Ho.Badhaai Do marks the first collaboration between Rao and Pednekar.Rao, 36, features in the film as a cop, while 31-year-old Pednekar will be seen in the role of a PT Teacher.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:36 IST
Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar wrap shoot for 'Badhaai Do'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have finished shooting for their schedule of the upcoming comedy ''Badhaai Do''.

Backed by Junglee Pictures, the film is a sequel to the National Award-winning hit ''Badhaai Ho!''.

It is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy ''Hunterrr'' (2015).

Rao and Pednekar were shooting the film for almost two months in Mussoorie and Dehradun.

The official handle of Junglee Pictures posted a video on Instagram, featuring the cast and crew of ''Badhaai Do'' announcing the completion of the schedule on the lines of the viral 'Pawri ho rahi hai' trend.

''This is our team. This is their madness. And here we are having our schedule wrap up pawri,'' the post read.

The upcoming film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written ''Badhaai Ho!''.

''Badhaai Do'' marks the first collaboration between Rao and Pednekar.

Rao, 36, features in the film as a cop, while 31-year-old Pednekar will be seen in the role of a PT Teacher. ''Badhaai Ho!'', the original movie, chronicled the story of a middle age couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing unexpected pregnancy.

The 2018 film, also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra, was directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

It won two National Awards for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and best supporting actress for Sikri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress workers protest against fuel, LPG price hikes, farm laws in Amethi

Congress workers staged a protest and took out a march here on Thursday against rising petrol, diesel and LPG prices in the country.Led by district unit president, Pradeep Singhal, Congress workers started their march from Gauriganj distric...

Upbeat on rural prospects, DCB Bank focuses on tractor loans

Private sector lender DCB Bank on Thursday said it is seeing a good business prospects from rural areas and wants to focus on encouraging tractor loans demand from the farming community.The bank is offering customised loans in Chhattisgarh,...

Income Tax raids on residences, offices of Haryana Independent MLA Balraj Kundu

The Income Tax Department carried out raids on the offices and residences of Haryanas Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, in Rohtak on Thursday, officials said here.A residential building linked to his relatives in Hisar district and ...

Mamata didi did not think of women of Bengal, their safety: J P Nadda.

Mamata didi did not think of women of Bengal, their safety J P Nadda....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021