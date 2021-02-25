Judd Apatow to produce identical-twins comedy from Lucas Brothers

Filmmaker Judd Apatow and writer duo Kenny and Keith Lucas are joining hands for a new comedy set up at Universal Pictures. The semi-autobiographical film will center on the lives of the brothers, who co-wrote and co-produced the acclaimed ''Judas and the Black Messiah'', as identical twins growing up in New Jersey.

According to Variety, the Lucas Brothers will both pen and star in the film, with Apatow set to produce. Jarrad Paul, known for ''Yes Man'', and ''The Grinder'' scribe Andrew Mogel will co-write the still-untitled movie.

Advertisement

The project marks the second feature film collaboration of the duo with Universal.

The Lucas Brothers are already developing a comedy with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who directed the brothers in ''22 Jump Street'', for the studio.

The siblings are also working on the reboot of ''Revenge of the Nerds'' with Seth MacFarlane. They will write and feature in the film, which is a modern take on the age-old rivalry between jocks and geeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)