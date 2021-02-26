Entertainment News Roundup: Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward for two stolen dogs; TV series 'Frasier' latest '90s hit to get a revival and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

TV series 'Frasier' latest '90s hit to get a revival

The hit 1990s TV comedy series "Frasier," starring Kelsey Grammer as a snobbish radio advice-show host, is coming back to television. Grammer said on Wednesday he would reprise his role in the revival that will focus on "the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

Netflix to spend $500 million more to line up original shows, movies in South Korea

Netflix Inc said on Thursday it plans to invest $500 million on original movies and TV shows in South Korea this year, as the streaming giant expands in one of the fastest growing markets in Asia. The company has built a pipeline of Korean original content including sci-fi thriller "The Silent Sea", reality series Baik's Spirit and sitcom "So Not Worth It", Netflix said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/3snrjpF)

Prada reworks winter classics at Milan Fashion Week

Italian fashion house Prada reworked wardrobe classics for its fall line at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, with designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons saying they were inspired by the idea of change and transformation. In a video shared online as part of a virtual Milan Fashion Week, models strutted in layered outfits in an array of prints and colours as part of the autumn/winter 2021-2022 collection.

Film aims to change the narrative around singer Billie Holiday's life

Billie Holiday, considered one of the greatest jazz singers of all time, has long been remembered for her expressive voice as well as a history of drug and alcohol addiction and her untimely death at age 44. The new film "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" aims to change the public's perception of the singer and shine a light on her role as a leader in the push for Black civil rights, the movie's director and star said in an interview with Reuters.

Next 'Star Wars' series to hit Disney streaming service in May

The next "Star Wars" series, an animated show about an elite group of clones called "The Bad Batch," will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on May 4, the company said on Wednesday. Marvel Studios live-action series "Loki," about the villain played by Tom Hiddleston, will premiere on June 11, Disney said in a statement ahead of a presentation of upcoming programming to the Television Critics Association.

Ad campaign to combat vaccine hesitancy in U.S. with celebrity help

The Ad Council launched a campaign on Thursday designed to combat hesitancy about the safety of the coronavirus vaccine, blanketing messages across U.S. TV, radio, websites and social media, with a particular focus on reaching Black and Hispanic Americans, who have been hard-hit by the pandemic. The campaign, titled "It's Up To You," will feature celebrities in upcoming public service announcements produced by media partners.

Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward for two stolen dogs

Pop superstar Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her French bulldogs Koji and Gustav that were stolen in Hollywood, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, after reports that her dog walker was shot. Gaga, whose recent performances included singing the national anthem at President Joe Biden's inauguration last month, has been in Rome filming a movie. Her three French bulldogs remained in Hollywood, The Daily Mail reported.

Colman and Hopkins join forces in complex story of dementia in new film 'The Father'

Oscar winning duo Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman team up to tell the complex story of dementia in the new film "The Father," which opens to limited audiences in New York and Los Angeles on Friday. Written and directed by Florian Zeller, Hopkins and Colman play father and daughter in the film about family, love and loss, taking audiences inside the mind of someone dealing with dementia.

Popcorn-on-demand: Belgian cinema chain gets creative amid pandemic

Unconventional ideas such as popcorn deliveries could help cinemas get through the coronavirus pandemic, the head of Belgian cinema group Kinepolis said on Thursday. The pandemic has battered the industry, with many cinemas forced to close, restrict screenings or ban sales of snacks, while major studios move releases straight to home streaming platforms, dealing another blow to the box office.

Pandemic or not, the Golden Globes show must go on

The Golden Globes kicks off a pandemic-era Hollywood awards season on Sunday after a year that upended the entertainment industry and saw celebrities on red carpets replaced with webcams on sofas. Yet somehow the show is going on, albeit without the chummy gala dinners, hordes of photographers, and designer gowns associated with the celebration of the year's best films and TV shows.

