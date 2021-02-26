Russian Doll Season 2 can start where Season 1 ended, Know more on plot!

Netflix confirmed Russian Doll's renewal for Season 2 on June 11, 2019. The series creator Leslye Headland pitched Russian Doll for the three-season story. Leslye Headland stated that they would move with the further season if Russian Doll Season 2 gets positive reviews and a huge success.

Netflix original Russian Doll is one of the popular comedy series of 2019, created by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler. The show has been nominated for five Emmys. These includes:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Natasha Lyonne)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Allison Silverman)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Ammy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne & Leslye Headland)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or a Variety Program (Christopher Place)

Russian Doll Season 2 filming reportedly was affected and delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the production is expected to begin in March in the New York City.

Season 1 follows Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne), game developers who die repeatedly and survives on the same night in an ongoing time-loop. Then she always tries to find out what is happening to her. Nadia meets a man who has the same experience and survives in the same way after he dies.

In September 2020, an entertainment scooper, Daniel Richtman posted about the new male character to be introduced in Russian Doll Season 2.

"New main character for the season. He's a male love interest role, chaming, but tums out to be a hustler/con artist type. He's being described to us as a "young Benicio Del Toro" type, and Natasha is envisioning names like Oscar Isaac or Andre Holland," said Daniel Richtman.

However, in an earlier interview, Natasha Lyonne said, "I'm pretty excited about some of our early conversations and to see where they really lead by the time we start putting pen to paper in a dedicated way, once we get back into the room. But the early notes are pretty heavy."

Russian Doll Season 2 is expected to start where Season 1 ended. The final episode of Season 1 showed that Nadia and Alan were reunited. If Season 2 comes with a new story then there is a possibility of an entirely different cast to be featured in the show.

But Natasha Lyonne and Leslye Headland already discussed before that the show is originally pitched for three-seasons. It seems the creators might come with new chemistry of Nadia and Alan.

Russian Doll Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web series.

