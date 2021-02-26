Left Menu

Ajay Devgn to start shooting for Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:51 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Ajay Devgn will start shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' from Saturday.

The film features actor Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Devgn's spokesperson confirmed that the 51-year-old actor will join the ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' team at a grand set, created at a studio, here.

The actor will be seen playing a ''significant role'' in the film which marks his first collaboration with Bhatt. The movie also reunites Devgn and Bhansali 22 years after the duo's iconic romantic-drama ''Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam''.

''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi''s book ''Mafia Queens of Mumbai''.

The movie will open in the theatres countrywide on July 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

