NYT editor Bill Hamilton joining publisher Celadon Books

The Washington editor for The New York Times is joining Celadon Books as executive editor.

Bill Hamilton will begin his new job April 5 and focus on acquiring books about politics and history. “This is a unique moment for our country, when understanding how we have gotten to this point has never been more important.,” Hamilton said in a statement Friday. “My goal is to find writers who can help us do that as well as produce books that are a joy to read.” Hamilton, who previously was an editor at The Washington Post, has worked with such prize-winning journalists as Bob Woodward, Maggie Haberman and David Maraniss. Celadon is a Macmillan division co-founded in 2017 by Jamie Raab and Deb Futter. Authors have ranged from Steve Martin and Roz Chast to former CIA director John Brennan and chef-restaurant owner Erin French.(AP) RUP RUP RUP

