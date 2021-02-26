Left Menu

'Coming 2 America' will get drive-in premiere in 'Film's Backyard' of Queens

'Coming 2 America', - the sequel film, starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, will be screened to 200 cars at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on March 5, the same day it begins streaming on Amazon Prime, according to multiple outlets.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:51 IST
'Coming 2 America' will get drive-in premiere in 'Film's Backyard' of Queens
A still from 'Coming 2 America' featuring Eddie Murphy (Image courtesy: Instgram) . Image Credit: ANI

'Coming 2 America', - the sequel film, starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, will be screened to 200 cars at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on March 5, the same day it begins streaming on Amazon Prime, according to multiple outlets. "Coming to America is the quintessential, iconic Queens film, and we are beyond thrilled to host one of the only screenings of its sequel, Coming 2 America, right here in the film's backyard," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr in a press release, reported People Magazine.

The 6:30 p.m. EST screening will include free food and merchandise from Amazon Studios. Tickets are free with an RSVP but already sold out, Deadline reported. As reported by People Magazine, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the shuttering of movie theaters in most states, drive-in theaters experienced a surge in popularity during last year. At the Queens Drive-In, premieres and special screenings were held in 2020 for films like 'Borat', 'Freaky', and 'One Night in Miami'. Screenings at the venue are set to continue through June.

The follow-up to the original 1988 film 'Coming to America', 'Coming 2 America' will see the 59-year-old actor Eddie, reprise his role of Prince Akeem, and Hall, as his best friend Semmi. The sequel film finds Akeem traveling back to America to find his long-lost son, a Queens native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). As reported by People Magazine, Bella Murphy, the Oscar nominee's 19-year-old daughter, also appears in the sequel. On Wednesday, the teen spoke to 'Good Morning America' about the first time she saw her dad's beloved film.

"I think when I watched it the first time, I was really young and it was the first time I had seen Black royalty on the screen, and on top of it it was my dad, so that was really cool for me and very empowering," said Bella. As per People Magazine, Eddie added that Bella, who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell, did not receive special treatment to star in the film. "She had to audition for Craig Brewer, who directed. I was not muscling my kid into the movie, she had to really be able to deliver, otherwise she would not have gotten the role," he told 'Good Morning America'.

'Coming 2 America' is available to stream on March 5 on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol riot suspect disavows far-right group, but loses bid for release

A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group accused of helping lead the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trumps supporters lost her bid to be released from jail, despite disavowing the group during a Friday court hearing.U.S. Di...

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge

The governor of Brazils capital city, Brasilia, plans to announce a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services on Friday to curb a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim, an aide told Reuters.T...

Argentina's health minister tests positive for COVID-19 one week into job

Argentinas newly appointed health minister Carla Vizzotti said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, one week after her predecesor resigned following reports that VIPs in the South American nation had jumped the line to receive va...

Gymnastics-U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, was ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021