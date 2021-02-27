Left Menu

Mayawati pays tributes to Ravidas on his birth anniversary

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 11:11 IST
BSP president Mayawati on Saturday paid tributes to saint-poet Ravidas on his birth anniversary and asked the BJP-led central and state governments to follow the path shown by him in serving the society and country.

In tweets in Hindi, the BSP president recalled the works done by the governments led by her to realise the dreams of Ravidas.

''Under the BSP governments formed in the state four times, a lot of effort was made to realise the dreams of Santguru Ravidasji, and the work done in public interest and public welfare in his honour is not hidden from anyone. It will be appropriate if the central and state governments do good for the society and country by following the path shown by him,'' she said.

''On the birth anniversary of the great saint Guru Ravidasji, who gave the immortal message of 'mann changa to kathauti mein Ganga', best wishes to the millions of followers in the country and world. Satguru spent his entire life in an attempt to turn man into a human being,'' she added.

