Kellan Lutz, Brittany Gonzales welcome baby girl

Actors Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales have become parents to a baby girl. The duo shared the news of their daughter's birth on their respective Instagram accounts. ''The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to the sun, clear skies, and winter melting away. ''It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine. She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension,'' Gonzales, 32, wrote alongside polaroid pictures of her family of three.

The 35-year-old ''Twilight'' actor reposted his wife's announcement. ''Birth is amazing,'' he wrote. The couple tied the knot in November 2017. In September last year, they shared that they were expecting their first child together, seven months after Gonzales suffered a miscarriage.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)