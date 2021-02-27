Left Menu

Ajay Devgn reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years

After garnering immense appreciation for its remarkable teaser, the much-awaited project 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has received the legendary addition of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn to its cast.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:11 IST
Ajay Devgn reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years
Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Image Credit: ANI

After garnering immense appreciation for its remarkable teaser, the much-awaited project 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has received the legendary addition of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn to its cast. The 'Tanhajee' actor who joined Alia Bhatt today on the movie's set will be sharing the screen space for the first time ever with her. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also marks the reunion between Devgn and the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a period of 22 years. Their earlier outing was the iconic 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

Taking to Twitter, the makers of the film shared a picture of Bhansali along with Ajay Devgn from the grand set of the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. After much speculation, it was recently confirmed that Devgn will be seen playing a significant role in this stem-winding story.

Based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi, the film showcases the rise of a girl named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. The project, which marks the first collaboration between Bhansali and Alia will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Industry bodies need to market Bengal's 'dynamic image': official

The perception that the industrial scenario in West Bengal is still not good needs to be changed and industry bodies and chambers of commerce should take the lead in addressing the problem, state Industry Secretary Vandana Yadav said on Sat...

Two men from Punjab arrested in Delhi for plotting to kill activist

Two men from Punjab have been arrested from the RK Puram area of South West Delhi for allegedly plotting to kill a human rights activist, Delhi Police said on Saturday. Four pistols, including two country-made pistols and four live cartri...

Woman injured in crude bomb blast in Pondy, hospitalised

A 41-year-old woman sustained injuries to her face when a country bomb exploded in neighbouring Odianmpet village on Saturday, police said.The woman picked up a paper parcel lying near her house and when she opened it, the crude bomb concea...

Motor racing-Hard to be fully ready for first race, says Ferrari's Sainz

Spaniard Carlos Sainz expects it will take time for him to get fully up to speed with Ferrari given the limited amount of testing before the season starts in Bahrain next month.The 26-year-old has moved from McLaren to Maranello, where he w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021