Taylor Swift cancels Lover Fest concerts amid ‘unprecedented pandemic’

Pop star Taylor Swift has officially cancelled all of her pending Lover Fest tour dates due to the “unprecedented pandemic.” The singer-songwriter had a few shows planned for summer 2020 in support of her 2019 album 'Lover', but had postponed the gigs to June and August this year due to the coronaviurs pandemic.

In a statement shared on her Instagram Stories, Swift said she was ''disappointed'' that she won’t be able to see her fans in person.

“This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again,'' the singer wrote. Refunds have been available to fans since the 31-year-old singer announced the postponement last year.

