Sonakshi Sinha channels her nature love with weekend thoughts

Indulged in some weekend thoughts, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday channelled her nature love by sharing a ruminative post for her fans. The 33-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram that captures her sitting in a park and enjoying a picturesque view of the sunset while posing candidly for the lens.

Along with the enchanting post, the 'Akira' actor went on to pen down a deep thought in the caption that reads, "If you really think about it... we're all sheltered. By mother nature." Sonakshi often uses her social media platforms to raise awareness about protecting mother nature. Her latest post received a lot of appreciation from the fans of the actor and her fellow celebrities including actor Diana Penty.

On the work front, the 'Lootera' actor will also be seen playing a role of the brave social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, in the upcoming Indian Hindi-language war drama action film 'Bhuj: The pride of India', directed, co-produced, and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya. (ANI)

