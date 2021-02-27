Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha channels her nature love with weekend thoughts

Indulged in some weekend thoughts, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday channelled her nature love by sharing a ruminative post for her fans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 17:03 IST
Sonakshi Sinha channels her nature love with weekend thoughts
Sonakshi Sinha (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Indulged in some weekend thoughts, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday channelled her nature love by sharing a ruminative post for her fans. The 33-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram that captures her sitting in a park and enjoying a picturesque view of the sunset while posing candidly for the lens.

Along with the enchanting post, the 'Akira' actor went on to pen down a deep thought in the caption that reads, "If you really think about it... we're all sheltered. By mother nature." Sonakshi often uses her social media platforms to raise awareness about protecting mother nature. Her latest post received a lot of appreciation from the fans of the actor and her fellow celebrities including actor Diana Penty.

On the work front, the 'Lootera' actor will also be seen playing a role of the brave social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, in the upcoming Indian Hindi-language war drama action film 'Bhuj: The pride of India', directed, co-produced, and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Industry bodies need to market Bengal's 'dynamic image': official

The perception that the industrial scenario in West Bengal is still not good needs to be changed and industry bodies and chambers of commerce should take the lead in addressing the problem, state Industry Secretary Vandana Yadav said on Sat...

Two men from Punjab arrested in Delhi for plotting to kill activist

Two men from Punjab have been arrested from the RK Puram area of South West Delhi for allegedly plotting to kill a human rights activist, Delhi Police said on Saturday. Four pistols, including two country-made pistols and four live cartri...

Woman injured in crude bomb blast in Pondy, hospitalised

A 41-year-old woman sustained injuries to her face when a country bomb exploded in neighbouring Odianmpet village on Saturday, police said.The woman picked up a paper parcel lying near her house and when she opened it, the crude bomb concea...

Motor racing-Hard to be fully ready for first race, says Ferrari's Sainz

Spaniard Carlos Sainz expects it will take time for him to get fully up to speed with Ferrari given the limited amount of testing before the season starts in Bahrain next month.The 26-year-old has moved from McLaren to Maranello, where he w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021