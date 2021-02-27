Left Menu

Kevin Hart to headline Netflix comedy 'Me Time'

Actor Kevin Harts next is a Netflix comedy, titled Me Time and to be directed by filmmaker John Hamburg.Hamburg, known for penning the Meet the Parents series and directing Along Came Polly, will helm the project from his own script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The story if about a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some me time for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-02-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 17:23 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Kevin Hart's next is a Netflix comedy, titled ''Me Time'' and to be directed by filmmaker John Hamburg.

Hamburg, known for penning the ''Meet the Parents'' series and directing ''Along Came Polly'', will helm the project from his own script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story if about a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some ''me time'' for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Hart and Hamburg will also produce the movie alongside Bryan Smiley with Lauren Hennessey and Joe Gatta serving as the executive producers.

The actor will next star in Lionsgate's adaptation of the video game ''Borderlands''. He recently wrapped Sony's action-comedy Man from Toronto opposite Woody Harrelson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

