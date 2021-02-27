Vineet Kumar Singh to play lead in Manish Mundra’s directorial debut 'Siya'
The social drama film will mark the third collaboration between Singh and Mundra, best known for backing critically-acclaimed movie such as ''Masaan'', ''Ankhon Dekhi'', ''Kadvi Hawa'' and ''Newton''. The two have earlier worked together on the upcoming movie ''Aadhaar'' and International award-winning film ''Tryst With Destiny''.
''Manish has produced such good films before and I am very happy and excited about working in his directorial debut 'Siya'. This is my third movie with him and first as a director-actor,” Singh said in a statement.
The 36-year-old actor said his role is quite ''challenging and different'' from the character he played in the past.
''As an actor I am always on the lookout for new and challenging roles and 'Siya' is one of them, it is different,” he added.
The ''Mukkabaaz'' actor said that he has begun preparation for the part and will soon leave for Uttar Pradesh to shoot the first schedule of the film.
