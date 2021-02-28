Left Menu

Raut questions silence over Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar's death

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 11:40 IST
Raut questions silence over Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar's death

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday asked why the people, who had raised a hue and cry in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, were silent over the ''mysterious'' death of Dadra and Nagar Haveli's Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar.

Delkar, the 58-year-old independent MP from the Union Territory, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hotel room in south Mumbai on February 22. A suicide note in Gujarati was also found at the spot, according to police.

In his weekly column ''Rokhthok'' in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut said an actor's suicide and demolition of unauthorised construction by an actress created sensationalism.

But, how could there be silence over the ''mysterious'' death of the seven-term Lok Sabha member, he wondered.

Delkar, who has houses in Delhi and Gujarat, must have thought that the Mumbai police will act on his suicide note and arrest the guilty, the Rajya Sabha member said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 : Ker dismisses reports on excluding private hospitals from 2nd phase vaccination

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 PTI As the country gears up for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from Monday, the Kerala government has dismissed reports that private hospitals were excluded from the programme and said steps ha...

'Disparity' in wealth distribution stronger in BJP rule, says Rahul Gandhi

Disparity in wealth distribution has become much stronger during the BJP rule at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.On the second day of his tour of southern Tamil Nadu for poll campaign, the top Congress leader inte...

TN polls: Stalin expresses willingness to contest from Kolathur

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday formally expressed his willingness to the party to contest from the Kolathur constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. At DMK party headquarters in Arivalayam, Stalin submi...

Pak confirms presence of new UK strain asks people get vaccinated

Pakistan government has warned people to follow COVID-19 precautionary guidelines and get vaccinated as the country has confirmed the presence of the UK strain of novel coronavirus.The new coronavirus strain was detected in the UK in Decemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021