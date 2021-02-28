Patrick Sabongui joins 'Shameless' final season

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-02-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 12:24 IST
Actor Patrick Sabongui, best known for his work on ''The Flash'' and ''Firefly Lane'', is set to star in the 11th and final season of Showtime's ''Shameless'' in a recurring role.

The actor has previously starred on the network's acclaimed hit political thriller series ''Homeland''.

According to Deadline, Sabongui will play Martin, a city slicker in a crisp suit; the landlord who has a run-in with Carl (Ethan Cutkosky).

''Shameless'' features actor William H Macy as a patriarch of the dysfunctional Gallagher family, navigating life and love in Chicago's South Side.

The final season of the long-running show finds the Gallagher family at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, gentrification and ageing to reconcile.

''As Frank (Macy) confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug induced twilight years, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family's new patriarch.

''Newlyweds Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb (Emma Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood,'' the official synopis read.

The last chapter will also see Carl (Cutkosky) find an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) struggling to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.

''Shameless'' is based on a British original series of the same name that also ran for 11 seasons. The American adaptation was developed by John Wells who has steered the show for its entire run.

Created by Paul Abbott, the show also stars Christian Isaiah and Kate Miner, with Chelsea Alden in recurring role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

