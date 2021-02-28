Turban made of 1569-foot cloth kept on display at Bikaner railway station

A turban made of 1,569-foot fabric was kept on display at the Bikaner railway station on Sunday. The turban tied by local artist Pavan Vyas was displayed along with a small one. “The objective of the initiative is to showcase the culture of Rajasthan to tourists arriving in the city,” Ashish Kiradu, who installed the turban, said. Railway Magistrate Rajendra Sahu and social activist Mahaveer Ranka were present on the occasion.

