Jammu: Slain restaurant owner's son cremated; kin demand action against culprits

Jammu: Slain restaurant owner's son cremated; kin demand action against culpritsPTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-02-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 21:24 IST
After losing his 10-day-long battle for life, the son of a popular eatery owner in Srinagar was cremated here amid protests by mourners who demanded severe action against the culprits.
A pall of gloom descended on Janipur locality of the city as the body of Akash Mehra was received by his wailing relatives and neighbours at his residence. Mehra, son of the owner of popular eatery Krishna Dhaba, was shot at by terrorists on February 17 and breathed his last at a hospital in Srinagar early Sunday.
A group of Shiva Sena Dogra Front activists also held a separate protest in the city against Mehra's killing and urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure adequate compensation to the bereaved family.
