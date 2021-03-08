Avatar 2: Kate Winslet shares her underwater diving experience

James Cameron has spent years working on Avatar sequels. The launch date of Avatar 2 to Avatar 5 changed several times. However, Avatar 2 is currently planned to premiere on December 16, 2022.

Avatar 2 actress, Kate Winslet shared some of her filming experience. She was seen shooting in the crystal blue water of the Bahamas. The underwater shot was seven minutes long and Kate Winslet was scared while taking the shot. She is playing the role of Ronal, a free-diver of the Metkayina.

"God, it's just wonderful. Your mind completely drifts off. You can't think about anything, you can't make lists in your head, you're just looking at the bubbles underneath you? My first words when I resurfaced were, 'am I dead?' Yes, I thought I'd died," said Kate Winslet. Watch the image below.

You'd be forgiven for mistaking this gorgeous underwater shot taken in the crystal blue waters of The Bahamas for a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the Avatar sequels. Truly wondrous!📸: @AndreMusgrove 🤿: fr0mthesea (IG) pic.twitter.com/1s9XMmr21y — Avatar (@officialavatar) February 8, 2021

Kate also revealed that her husband Ned Rocknroll trained her how to dive into a pool and hold breath to stay long underwater. She said "you have to have someone there. Ned trained with me and he got quite good at the breath holding as well. But he did black out."

The Avatar 2 creators took Avatar's official Twitter accounts to post some pictures of "new concept art piece for sneak peak at what's to come." The posts also claimed that Avatar sequels are also exploring new parts of the world besides Pandora. Check out the pictures below.

In the #Avatar sequels, you won't just return to Pandora — you'll explore new parts of the world.Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what's to come. pic.twitter.com/bfZPWVa7XZ — Avatar (@officialavatar) January 7, 2020

Avatar 2 is set 13 years after the events of the original film. Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family and are doing anything to stay together. They are, however, forced to leave their home and explore the different regions of Pandora when an old threat returns to finish what they started.

Cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald are returning to reprise their role in Avatar 2. The new cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

Avatar 2 is set to release on December 16, 2022. The three following sequels will release respectively on December 20, 2024 (Avatar 3), December 18, 2026 (Avatar 4), and December 22, 2028 (Avatar 5). Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Avatar 2 and other Hollywood movies.