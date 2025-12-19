Gorakhpur's Transformation Under BJP's 'Double-Engine' Governance
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformation of Gorakhpur under BJP's governance, accusing previous administrations of corruption. He emphasized development initiatives, improved connectivity, and welfare measures that have eradicated the city's historical issues and given Uttar Pradesh a renewed identity and confidence on the global stage.
In a recent address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized past governments for allegedly diverting public funds for private gains, contrasting with BJP's 'double-engine' approach which he claims focuses on state development.
Speaking at the inauguration of a Rs 138-crore rail overbridge in Gorakhpur, he recounted the city's prior struggles with disease, lawlessness, and infrastructure deficiencies, suggesting a newfound identity and confidence.
Adityanath pointed to substantial development achievements and infrastructural advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting improvements in connectivity and government welfare initiatives implemented without discrimination.
