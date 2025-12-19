Gorakhpur's Transformation Under BJP's 'Double-Engine' Governance

In a recent address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized past governments for allegedly diverting public funds for private gains, contrasting with BJP's 'double-engine' approach which he claims focuses on state development.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Rs 138-crore rail overbridge in Gorakhpur, he recounted the city's prior struggles with disease, lawlessness, and infrastructure deficiencies, suggesting a newfound identity and confidence.

Adityanath pointed to substantial development achievements and infrastructural advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting improvements in connectivity and government welfare initiatives implemented without discrimination.

