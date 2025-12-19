Left Menu

Gorakhpur's Transformation Under BJP's 'Double-Engine' Governance

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformation of Gorakhpur under BJP's governance, accusing previous administrations of corruption. He emphasized development initiatives, improved connectivity, and welfare measures that have eradicated the city's historical issues and given Uttar Pradesh a renewed identity and confidence on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:50 IST
Gorakhpur's Transformation Under BJP's 'Double-Engine' Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized past governments for allegedly diverting public funds for private gains, contrasting with BJP's 'double-engine' approach which he claims focuses on state development.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Rs 138-crore rail overbridge in Gorakhpur, he recounted the city's prior struggles with disease, lawlessness, and infrastructure deficiencies, suggesting a newfound identity and confidence.

Adityanath pointed to substantial development achievements and infrastructural advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting improvements in connectivity and government welfare initiatives implemented without discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025