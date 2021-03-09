Left Menu

Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' accidentally leaks in streaming mistake

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:36 IST
Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' accidentally leaks in streaming mistake

In a major gaffe, streamer HBO Max accidentally uploaded filmmaker Zack Snyder's version of ''Justice League'' on its platform in place of Warner Bros' latest movie ''Tom & Jerry''.

The incident happened on Monday when many users took to the social media to report that the highly-anticipated Snyder-cut version played instead of ''Tom & Jerry'' when they opted for the title on the streamer.

Snyder's upcoming four-hour epic -- touted to be starkly different from the one that released in the theatres in 2017 -- is due to arrive on the streaming service on March 18.

The WarnerMedia-owned streaming service quickly realised the mistake and removed the movie from the platform, restoring ''Tom & Jerry'' which debuted on February 26.

''Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes,'' HBO Max said in a statement.

The Snyder-cut version of ''Justice League'' is one of the most anticipated HBO Max titles of the year Snyder, who had previously helmed ''Man of Steel'' and ''Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'', had left ''Justice League'' during the post-production due to a family tragedy in 2017.

The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole ''The Avengers'' and its follow-up ''Avengers: Age of Ultron'', to oversee the post-production as well as the film's reshoots.

However, many people believe that Whedon had toned down the film, making it totally different from the one envisioned by Snyder. The film ultimately went on to perform moderately at the box office.

The theatrical release of the movie was followed by DC Extended Universe (DCEU) fans petitioning the studio to release the original cut of the film from Snyder.

Warner Bros finally announced in May last year that Snyder's version would come to HBO Max in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP may replace U'khand CM

With the BJP mulling a change of leadership in Uttarakhand, state minister Dhan Singh Rawat has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat as the chief minister.Ajay Bhatt and Anil Baluni, two senior leaders from the state wh...

Assam breaks all records in poll seizures, Rs 18cr worth items caught so far

Assam broke all previous records in seizures of cash, liquor, drugs and other goods in the run-up to the Assembly polls with various agencies already confiscating over Rs 18 crore worth of items and arresting around 110 people in the last 1...

Tripura emerging as role model among big states that don't have double-engine governments: PM Modi

While launching the Maitri Setu connecting Tripura and Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the state is emerging as a role model, which do not have a double-engine government. Speaking through video conference, PM Modi ...

Cong urges Amit Shah to reveal details of 'mysterious death' in gold smuggling case

The opposition Congress in Kerala on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reveal the details of the alleged mysterious death in connection with the gold smuggling case and claimed that the CPIM-BJP nexus was the reason for him to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021