Prison Break Season 6: Enthusiasts continue keeping hope, get vital updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:21 IST
Fox Entertainment’s CEO, Charlie Collier confirmed that Prison Break Season 6 is not happening. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

The release of Prison Break Season 6 is uncertain despite severe fans' demand across the world. Earlier fans were excited at least as the sixth season was in the process of making. But the current scenario is totally different.

Prison Break star Wentworth Miller had announced over Instagram saying he would not return for Season 6. The 48-year old actor, who played the role of Michael Scofield, has revealed that he would not return to reprise his role even if Prison Break Season 6 comes back.

"On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially…. So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one..." Wentworth Miller shared on Instagram.

On the other hand, Dominic Purcell further took to social media in support of Wentworth Miller and revealed his opinion not to return for Prison Break Season 6. "I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that's it, six isn't gonna happen, and if it does happen it's not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I'm loyal to Wentworth," Dominic Purcell said in his video.

Still, the viewers continue keeping their faith on Fox and series creators with a hope that Prison Break will return for Season 6.

Fox Entertainment's CEO, Charlie Collier recently confirmed that Prison Break Season 6 is not happening. "There's no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I'm so proud and feel so fortunate that they're in our stable," Collier opined.

The lovers are curious to know what the creators and writers had in their store for Michael Scofield in Prison Break Season 6. Due to his long duration in prison, the series enthusiasts already have grown with compassionate hearts for him and want to see him getting back to his wife and kid. He has been away from them for a long time. The series creators know the viewers' demand, and accordingly, fans believe he is likely to get a soothing life whenever Prison Break returns with Season 6.

The release date of Prison Break Season 6 is not confirmed. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on television series.

