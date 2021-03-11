Left Menu

Is Pirates of the Caribbean 6 currently under developments? What more we know!

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 11-03-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 12:03 IST
Is Pirates of the Caribbean 6 currently under developments? What more we know!
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Image Credit: Facebook / Pirates of the Caribbean 6

The Hollywood movie lovers cannot imagine Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp. The franchise is one of the biggest selling chains of Disney over the last 20 years.

In 2020, it was reported that Disney blocked all the possibilities of Johnny Depp to return to Pirates of Caribbean 6. Earlier in 2017, he lost the Warner Bros. third movie prequel Harry Potter's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

"[Producer Jerry] Bruckheimer, who has been one of Depp's biggest champions and once suggested the finger injury happened because "he got it caught in a car door," was hoping to at least bring the Captain Jack Sparrow character back briefly in the next outing - said to be a female-centric incarnation fronted by Margot Robbie. Disney balked," as per the report of THR.

However, Disney already declared before that the actress Margot Robbie and screenwriter Christina Hodson would be joining the team to work on Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs are returning in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Disney hired Pirates of the Caribbean writer Ted Elliott and Chernobyl writer and filmmaker Craig Mazin to work on the story at an advanced level. It is also announced actress Margot Robbie will star in the female-led version of Pirates of the Caribbean. The other actors are likely to see returning of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, and Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the returning of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese smartphone company Vivo back as IPL title sponsor

Chinese smartphone company Vivois back as the title sponsor of the Indian Premium League cricket tournament, almost a year after the sponsorship deal with the BCCI was suspended amid the India-China border standoff.The company, which compet...

CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in J-K's Budgam

A CRPF jawan, who had returned to duty after a leave, died by suicide in Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam on Thursday morning. According to the CRPF, the jawan, Amar Jyoti R K of 79 Battalion was mentally disturbed died by shooting himself in the ...

Myanmar junta removes Rakhine rebels from terrorist list

Myanmars military junta has removed Arakan Army AA insurgents from its list of terrorist groups because the faction has stopped attacks and in order to help establish peace across the country, state media said on Thursday.The move comes at ...

Ukraine COVID-19 hospitalisations jump to record high

A record-high number of Ukrainians were taken to hospital with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, health ministry data show on Wednesday. Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Facebook 4,250 people were hospitalized in the past day, almost ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021