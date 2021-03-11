Is Pirates of the Caribbean 6 currently under developments? What more we know!

The Hollywood movie lovers cannot imagine Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp. The franchise is one of the biggest selling chains of Disney over the last 20 years.

In 2020, it was reported that Disney blocked all the possibilities of Johnny Depp to return to Pirates of Caribbean 6. Earlier in 2017, he lost the Warner Bros. third movie prequel Harry Potter's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

"[Producer Jerry] Bruckheimer, who has been one of Depp's biggest champions and once suggested the finger injury happened because "he got it caught in a car door," was hoping to at least bring the Captain Jack Sparrow character back briefly in the next outing - said to be a female-centric incarnation fronted by Margot Robbie. Disney balked," as per the report of THR.

However, Disney already declared before that the actress Margot Robbie and screenwriter Christina Hodson would be joining the team to work on Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs are returning in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.