Left Menu

Black Clover Chapter 285 title revealed, theories, predictions & many more things

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:00 IST
Black Clover Chapter 285 title revealed, theories, predictions & many more things
Asta is the only one strong enough who can fight the devils as they can’t cancel his magicless powers. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

The manga lovers are likely to witness one of the best battles in the manga world in the continuation of the Spade Kingdom war. Nacht is in huge trouble as the twin devils are attacking him from both sides and things are not looking good for the Black Bulls vice-captain. Asta is the only one strong enough who can fight the devils as they can't cancel his magicless powers.

Here's the title of Black Clover Chapter 285 – Playing Tag in Hell. The manga chapter have 17 pages. Here are the things fans can see in the imminent chapter:

  • Nacht's chapter
  • Dante is talking to the twin devils.
  • Jack is seen getting back up.
  • Nacht's rooster form revealed! UNION MODE: GALLUS
  • The form special ability is "Characteristic: Echo"
  • Nacht is seen leading the twin devils away to a different location.
  • Nacht vs the Twin Devils
  • Nacht drags the Twin Devils into the abyss.
  • Nacht unleashes Mana Zone: Dark Prison Hunting Ground on the Twins.
  • Chapter ends with a tease to Nacht's backstory.
  • Nacht's real identity is revealed! His true name is Morgen (meaning morning in German) his brother's name is Nacht.
  • Faust family used to be a famous Noble family. The family also had twin brothers (Nacht and Morgen).

Here's the theories and predictions for Black Clover Chapter 285:

  • Nacht uses a 9 lives technique
  • Asta and the Black Bulls pull up at the end
  • Fuegoleon/Nozel/Dorothy help Nacht with the 2 devils
  • Cut back to Jack getting packed up by Dante for a bit
  • Possibly a panel for Mereoleona and the other demon

Black Clover Chapter 285 is likely to be out on Sunday, March 14. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenian president taken to hospital with COVID-19 complications - agencies

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been admitted to hospital to be treated for COVID-19 complications, his office was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Friday.The Russian news agency Interfax had earlier cited local media re...

2021 Dandi Yatra shall energize resolve of a Self-Reliant India: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has greeted Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the inauguration of Amrit Mahotsav dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Independence. In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said that Gandhijis 1930 Dan...

CBI, ED issue summons to TMC leaders, ex-MPs in ponzi scam cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI and the Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday issued summons to Trinamool Congress leaders Partha Chatterjee and Madan Mitra respectively in connection with separate ponzi scam cases, sources in the ag...

Italy's Draghi says will hike deficit further to support economy

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday he would hike this years budget deficit further in order to support the economy hit by a worsening coronavirus crisis.Speaking at a vaccination centre at Romes Fiumicino airport, Draghi als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021