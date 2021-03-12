Black Clover Chapter 285 title revealed, theories, predictions & many more things

The manga lovers are likely to witness one of the best battles in the manga world in the continuation of the Spade Kingdom war. Nacht is in huge trouble as the twin devils are attacking him from both sides and things are not looking good for the Black Bulls vice-captain. Asta is the only one strong enough who can fight the devils as they can't cancel his magicless powers.

Here's the title of Black Clover Chapter 285 – Playing Tag in Hell. The manga chapter have 17 pages. Here are the things fans can see in the imminent chapter:

Nacht's chapter

Dante is talking to the twin devils.

Jack is seen getting back up.

Nacht's rooster form revealed! UNION MODE: GALLUS

The form special ability is "Characteristic: Echo"

Nacht is seen leading the twin devils away to a different location.

Nacht vs the Twin Devils

Nacht drags the Twin Devils into the abyss.

Nacht unleashes Mana Zone: Dark Prison Hunting Ground on the Twins.

Chapter ends with a tease to Nacht's backstory.

Nacht's real identity is revealed! His true name is Morgen (meaning morning in German) his brother's name is Nacht.

Faust family used to be a famous Noble family. The family also had twin brothers (Nacht and Morgen).

Here's the theories and predictions for Black Clover Chapter 285:

Nacht uses a 9 lives technique

Asta and the Black Bulls pull up at the end

Fuegoleon/Nozel/Dorothy help Nacht with the 2 devils

Cut back to Jack getting packed up by Dante for a bit

Possibly a panel for Mereoleona and the other demon

Black Clover Chapter 285 is likely to be out on Sunday, March 14. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.