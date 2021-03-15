Billie Eilish makes history after winning Grammy for theme song of unreleased 'No Time To Die'
Eilish, the youngest musician to write a James Bond theme song, released No Time to Die track last year on February 13.The singer-songwriter, who also performed during the 63rd annual show, accepted the award during the pre-show.Other winners in the visual media category were filmmaker Taika Waititi for best compilation soundtrack for 2019s black comedy JoJo Rabbit and Icelandic composer Hildur Gunadottir for the Joker score.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-03-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:05 IST
Singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won the best song written for visual media Grammy award for their James Bond theme from unreleased ''No Time to Die'' movie.
It was for the first time in the Grammys history that a track from an unreleased film won the award. In the past, the song, titled ''No Time to Die'', would have been disqualified, but the Grammy soundtrack committee tweaked its rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, which had a huge impact on movie release calender.
''No Time to Die'', the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, was initially suppose to arrive in theatres in April 2020, but was pushed several times amid the pandemic. The film is now slated to hit the theatres on October 8, 2021. Eilish, the youngest musician to write a James Bond theme song, released ''No Time to Die'' track last year on February 13.
The singer-songwriter, who also performed during the 63rd annual show, accepted the award during the pre-show.
Other winners in the visual media category were filmmaker Taika Waititi for best compilation soundtrack for 2019's black comedy ''JoJo Rabbit'' and Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadottir for the ''Joker'' score. Eilish was also nominated for song of the year, record of the year, and best pop solo performance for her track “Everything I Wanted”. The 2021 Grammy Awards were hosted by Trevor Noah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BTS to join performance lineup at 2021 Grammys MusiCares event
Grammys to partner with Berklee, ASU for study on women
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS, and more to perform at Grammys 2021
Zayn Malik speaks out against Grammys, says they are rigged
Beyonce makes epic return to Grammys, delivers heartfelt speech for history-making win