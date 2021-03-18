Left Menu

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 18-03-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 10:38 IST
My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?
My Hero Academia chapter 306 will expand upon the fact that Deku will try to save Shigaraki by giving him a chance to put his opinion. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia Chapter 306 spoiler's predictions are already out. Meanwhile, it will take some more hours for the raw or digital scans to be out. However, the manga lovers are waiting to know what's going to happen in the upcoming chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 306 has got the title "True Hero." Kōhei Horikoshi-illustrated superhero manga series will bring some interesting storyline. The upcoming chapter will show the perspective of Tomura Shigaraki and clarify why Tomura has turned into a heartless cold-blooded murderer.

According to Blocktoro, Deku has proved his worth to most of the AFO users and even All Might is proud of his successor. By heart, Izuku Midoriya is a good person and he wants to use his powers to save everyone without killing the villains.

My Hero Academia chapter 306 will expand upon the fact that Deku will try to save Shigaraki by giving him a chance to put his opinion. Deku also said that if it's possible to save Shigaraki, he will do that. If Shigaraki does not listen to Deku, he will be bound to kill Shigaraki to save others.

Readers can also read more on 2nd and 3rd OFA users in My Hero Academia Chapter 306 as the OFA users are not approving Deku as their successor.

My Hero Academia chapter 306 raw scan and leaks are expected to be out on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The Japanese manga chapter will release on Sunday, March 21 and will be available to read after 11 am EST.

For the exciting fans, My Hero Academia Chapter 306 will follow the regular schedule. There will be no break next week. Stay tuned to get updates on Japanese manga and anime series.

Also Read: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed in bombing of Afghan government bus, nine die in helicopter crash

Four people were killed and nine wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul on Thursday, while nine Afghan security force members died in a helicopter crash late on Wednesday, officials said. The bl...

Skootr launches Skootr FinSave, a new company to meet growing demand for financial services in the office segment

New Delhi India, March 18 ANIPRNewswire Skootr, Indias foremost Premium Managed Office Space provider today announced the launch of Skootr FinSave, a new enterprise, offering, 360-degree Leasing Solutions to large and mid-sized Corporates. ...

Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus, doctors say

Pediatricians have reported the first known case of a woman, who was given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during her pregnancy, giving birth to a baby with antibodies against the novel coronavirus.According to the yet-to-be peer-rev...

Akhilesh Yadav blames Yogi Adityanath govt for high level of pollution in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the Yogi Adityanath led UP government of stalling environment-related works initiated by the previous government, saying it has led to high level of pollution in several cities of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021