My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

My Hero Academia Chapter 306 spoiler's predictions are already out. Meanwhile, it will take some more hours for the raw or digital scans to be out. However, the manga lovers are waiting to know what's going to happen in the upcoming chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 306 has got the title "True Hero." Kōhei Horikoshi-illustrated superhero manga series will bring some interesting storyline. The upcoming chapter will show the perspective of Tomura Shigaraki and clarify why Tomura has turned into a heartless cold-blooded murderer.

According to Blocktoro, Deku has proved his worth to most of the AFO users and even All Might is proud of his successor. By heart, Izuku Midoriya is a good person and he wants to use his powers to save everyone without killing the villains.

My Hero Academia chapter 306 will expand upon the fact that Deku will try to save Shigaraki by giving him a chance to put his opinion. Deku also said that if it's possible to save Shigaraki, he will do that. If Shigaraki does not listen to Deku, he will be bound to kill Shigaraki to save others.

Readers can also read more on 2nd and 3rd OFA users in My Hero Academia Chapter 306 as the OFA users are not approving Deku as their successor.

My Hero Academia chapter 306 raw scan and leaks are expected to be out on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The Japanese manga chapter will release on Sunday, March 21 and will be available to read after 11 am EST.

For the exciting fans, My Hero Academia Chapter 306 will follow the regular schedule. There will be no break next week. Stay tuned to get updates on Japanese manga and anime series.

