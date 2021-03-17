Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 is close to its release after a long delay. The manga lovers are quite excited as they are just a few hours behind its release. Read further to know what you can have in the upcoming chapter.

Here's the title of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 - 'The Greatest Warrior in the Universe'. The rough panels or drafts show Granola making a deal with the Dragon to become the strongest warrior in the Universe.

The manga enthusiasts are ardently waiting to know if Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 will show the dragon granting Granolah's wish. According to the previous theories encircling Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70, Granola will be granted the wish in some form but he will have to defeat Goku in order to become the strongest warrior in the Universe. BlockToro earlier revealed that it would be a perfect idea to set up the Goku vs Granola fight without creating any stupid rivalry.

Goku and Vegeta are portrayed in the Dragon Ball Super 70 leaks as they are learning new techniques of the Gods. Here's the conversation between Dragon and Granola regarding his wish to become the Strongest Warrior in the Universe:

1. Dragon: I can double your current power by condensing the power you will have until the end of your life.

2. Granola: That means…

3. Dragon: I'm saying by shortening your lifespan, you can become the best in the universe.

4. Granola: How many years do I have left… My lifespan…

5. Dragon: Three years.

Granolah grows long hair after getting his wish granted but he cuts it off later, back to the previous hairstyle, BlockToro noted.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 is expected to be released on March 18, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

