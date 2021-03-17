Left Menu

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:10 IST
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know
The manga enthusiasts are ardently waiting to know if Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 will show the dragon granting Granolah’s wish. Image Credit: Facebook / Dragon Ball Super

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 is close to its release after a long delay. The manga lovers are quite excited as they are just a few hours behind its release. Read further to know what you can have in the upcoming chapter.

Here's the title of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 - 'The Greatest Warrior in the Universe'. The rough panels or drafts show Granola making a deal with the Dragon to become the strongest warrior in the Universe.

The manga enthusiasts are ardently waiting to know if Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 will show the dragon granting Granolah's wish. According to the previous theories encircling Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70, Granola will be granted the wish in some form but he will have to defeat Goku in order to become the strongest warrior in the Universe. BlockToro earlier revealed that it would be a perfect idea to set up the Goku vs Granola fight without creating any stupid rivalry.

Goku and Vegeta are portrayed in the Dragon Ball Super 70 leaks as they are learning new techniques of the Gods. Here's the conversation between Dragon and Granola regarding his wish to become the Strongest Warrior in the Universe:

1. Dragon: I can double your current power by condensing the power you will have until the end of your life.

2. Granola: That means…

3. Dragon: I'm saying by shortening your lifespan, you can become the best in the universe.

4. Granola: How many years do I have left… My lifespan…

5. Dragon: Three years.

Granolah grows long hair after getting his wish granted but he cuts it off later, back to the previous hairstyle, BlockToro noted.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 is expected to be released on March 18, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen's fight

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More Muslim outfits slam Waseem Razvi; Shia Personal Law Board calls emergency meeting

More Muslim organisations on Wednesday slammed former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, while his family members appeared to shun him for his PIL in the Supreme Court seeking removal of some Quranic verses which he claimed promoted ...

'Sickening', 'hate crime': Hollywood celebs react to Georgia massage parlour shootings

Several Hollywood celebrities, including Steven Yeun, Mindy Kaling, Simu Liu, and Lulu Wang, have condemned the shootings in two massage parlours in Atlanta and one in the suburbs, left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent...

UK to allow Hinkley reactors where cracks found to restart

Britain will allow two nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point where cracks were found to resume limited operations ahead of their scheduled closure in 2022, the sectors regulator said on Wednesday.Operated by Frances EDF, the two reactors at Hin...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Brazilian and Australian regulators maintained their recommendations to continue rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine despite many European nations pausing its use, while global health experts came under increasing pressure to clear up questi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021