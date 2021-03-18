Elliot Page assures presence in Umbrella Academy Season 3 after revealing his new identity

Netflix series The Umbrella Academy Season 3's filming has started. Meanwhile, Elliot Page, who played Vanya Hargreeves in the last two seasons, opened up for the first time in a recent interview as a transgender in December 2020.

In December last year, Elliot Page wrote a statement on social media that he is a trans. He wrote 'Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

"I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the "jokes" and of violence. 'To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture," he added.

Following the statement, some viewers of The Umbrella Academy doubted whether Elliot Page would continue acting as Vanya Hargreeves in Season 3.

To the excited fans, Elliot Page said that he is playing Vanya on The Umbrella Academy since its premiere in 2019. The role appealed to him because he can "related to how much Vanya was closed off." The Oscar nominee actor also said that when he returned to the set for the shooting of The Umbrella Academy Season 3, the co-workers are very cooperative and supportive.

He acknowledged that sometimes people on the set use the wrong pronouns for him, adding, "It's going to be an adjustment."

The Umbrella Academy showrunner, Steve Blackman said that he noticed the difference in Elliot's deportment while returning for Season 3. The creator said, "It seems like there's a tremendous weight off his shoulders, a feeling of comfort,' Steve said. 'There's lightness, a lot more smiling."

"Elliot took his Instagram account to gratitude who cooperates with him, he wrote 'With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me and great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate and discrimination in all its forms."

By resharing the post, The Umbrella Academy team wrote a message on his support that reads, "we love you Elliot, couldn't be more proud."

