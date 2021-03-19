Left Menu

Comparisons between 'Scam 1992' and Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' unfair: Hansal Mehta

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@mehtahansal)

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Friday asked his social media followers to not make ''unfair comparisons'' between his critically-acclaimed web series ''Scam 1992'' and actor Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming movie ''The Big Bull''.

The makers of the movie, which is set to hit streamer Disney+ Hotstar, dropped its first trailer on Saturday.

In the movie, Bachchan plays the role of Hemant Shah, a character that is loosely based on Harshad Mehta, the stockbroker who was involved in financial crimes in the 1980s and 1990s.

Prior to the film, Hansal Mehta had tackled the story in his SonyLIV series ''Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'' which featured Pratik Gandhi as the titular character.

After the trailer of Ajay Devgn-produced ''The Big Bull'' was released on social media, many netizens started drawing comparisons between the film and Hansal Mehta's show.

Responding to one Twitter user, who called the series superior to the film, Hansal Mehta wrote, ''Please don't make unfair comparisons. There can be multiple tales on the same story. Every story-teller will have his own way and should be seen independent of the other.'' ''This film has so many talents involved just like my show. They've done their best and they deserve your love,'' the 52-year-old filmmaker added.

''The Big Bull'', directed by Kookie Gulati also features Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Saurabh Shukla.

Produced by Devgn and Anand Pandit with Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma attached as co-producers, the movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

