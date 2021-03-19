Sheryl J. Anderson assures clearance of all Sweet Magnolias’ cliffhangers in Season 2

After Netflix streamed the romantic drama Sweet Magnolias in May 2020, the show created huge demands worldwide. However, Sweet Magnolias is officially renewed for Season 2.

On the renewal of Sweet Magnolias Season 2, the series developer, Sheryl J. Anderson stated that she is thrilled and quite excited to join again with the cast and crew members she loved so much. She posted a gif indicating she is working hard for writing Sweet Magnolias Season 2.

The Sweet Magnolias says about the bond of three South Carolina women and the unique challenges they face in their life. The 10 episodes drama was based on Sweet Magnolias novels by Sherryl Woods.

Fans have many questions from the previous season and they want the answer in Sweet Magnolias Season 2. It ends with the fighting after-prom party. It led to a car crash and Kyle is currently unconscious. The identity of the passenger in the car was not revealed at the end of Sweet Magnolias Season 1. However, thanks to the developer and the novel writer for providing some hints of what fans can see in the imminent second season.

Regarding the car crash, Sherryl Woods said that the car accident was not in the novel, "but boy, what a way to [end]." After reading the script, she mailed it to the developer Sheryl J. Anderson and wrote Netflix should stream Sweet Magnolias Season 2.

"We are going to answer the all the question that the viewers have been asking about the car crash, Issac's parents, Maddie and Coach Cal, all of it. But we're also going to be asking some new questions too," said Sheryl J. Anderson to Metro.co.uk.

"Please know we are pouring our hearts into all the answers and the new questions that are at the center of [Sweet Magnolias] Season 2," she added.

Now the question is when Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will be out. According to Looper, the production work would start sometime in 'early 2021.' Therefore, if that happens and everything goes appropriately, we might watch the second season by the end of this year on Netflix.

Earlier in October 2020, Sherryl Woods took to Twitter and wrote, "Yes, we are so excited about bringing you all season 2 of #SweetMagnolias Keeping our fingers crossed that NOTHING will keep us from getting into production in Georgia in 2021. Stay tuned."

Yes, we are so excited about bringing you all season 2 of #SweetMagnolias Keeping our fingers crossed that NOTHING will keep us from getting into production in Georgia in 2021. Stay tuned. https://t.co/ULifQEEUZC — Sherryl Woods (@sherryl703) October 30, 2020

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

