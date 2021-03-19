Left Menu

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role in the future if The Vampire Diaries returns for Season 9. Image Credit: Facebook / The Vampire Diaries

The future of Vampire Diaries is not assured despite enthusiasts are still keeping hope for Season 9. There is no official confirmation on it but a rumor about possible Season 9 is circulating in the web world.

Addressing to fans about the rumors encircling Vampire Diaries Season 9, Ian Somerhalder (played as Damon Salvatore) said to the host in Andy Cohen's live radio interview, "I have not heard anything about a season nine. ... what would happen Stefan and Damon are, you know, Damon has like gray hair, and they're, they have canes like, 'Oh, I got, gotta feed the baby.'" You may listen to the conversation below.

Ian Somerhalder vigorously agreed when Andy Cohen laughed about The Vampire Diaries' resiliency and general modern media influence. "Listen, it had a wonderful run, and even now it's still alive," he admitted. That's what makes it so incredible. It is still alive."

Looking back, earlier, Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role in the future if The Vampire Diaries returns for Season 9. He jokingly told he would never prefer to play the role of a vampire again. Not only, Ian Somerhalder, his former love, Nina Dobrev also refused to reprise her role.

In April 2015, Nina Dobrev (Elena Gilbert) announced that she would be leaving the show after Season 6. She returned to record a voiceover in seventh season. However, CW declared earlier that the Vampire Diaries Season 8 that consists of 16 episodes would be the end of the supernatural teen series.

The Vampire Diaries Story follows the life of a girl Elena Gilbert (played by Nina Dobrev)who lost her parents in a car accident and later fall in love with a vampire named Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). The story take turns and the relationship between Stefan and Nina became complicated, when Stefan's mysterious older brother Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) returns, with a plan to bring back their past love Katherine Pierce (also played by Nina Dobrev), a vampire who looks exactly like Elena.

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 ended with the death of Stefan. Damon was reunited with the love of his life. In the last moments of the episode, Elena writes in her journal "I Was Feeling Epic," and she went to medical school. After returning and Elena and Damon lived a long and happy life together.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 hardly has any chance in future. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

