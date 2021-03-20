James Ransome boards Scott Derrickson's 'Black Phone' movie

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson's upcoming horror movie ''Black Phone'' as added ''It: Chapter Two'' actor James Ransone to the cast.

Ransome previously worked with the ''Doctor Strange'' director for his ''Sinister'' movie series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

In ''Black Phone'', the actor will feature alongside Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davis, Mason Thames, and Madeleine McGraw.

The movie is based on Joe Hill's horror novella of the same name and Derrickson will direct it from a screenplay he wrote with Robert Cargill.

The story follows a kidnapped kid who finds himself in a soundproof basement surrounded by the remains of other victims. When night falls, the antique -- and disconnected -- telephone in the room begins to ring with the calls from the dead.

Hawke will essay the role of the kidnapper while Thames is playing the kid. Davis will be seen as the boy's father while McGraw will portray his sister.

The details of Ransome's character have been kept under wraps.

Derrickson and Cargill will also produce the film along with Blumhouse's Jason Blum. Hill will serve as an executive producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)