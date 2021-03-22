Left Menu

Biographical film Anandi Gopal wins Best Feature Film on Social Issues

The film by Director Bhimrao Mude is a metaphor visualizing the passage of the past, present and future of a person through the window of time.

The film follows the life of India’s first female doctor, Anandi Gopal. The story revolves around her and her husband Gopalrao Joshi who encouraged her to study medicine.

The biographical film Anandi Gopal by Director Sameer Vidwans has won the Best Feature Film on Social Issues. The film follows the life of India's first female doctor, Anandi Gopal. The story revolves around her and her husband Gopalrao Joshi who encouraged her to study medicine. She went on to study at the Woman's Medical College, Pennsylvania in the late 19th century and graduated with an MD in 1886. Bhagyashree Milind plays Anandi Gopal and Lalit Prabhakar essayed the role of her husband.

The film also bagged the award for the Best Production Design. Sunil Nigwekar and Nilesh Wagh have done the production design for this film.

Bardo has won the Best Marathi Film. The film by Director Bhimrao Mude is a metaphor visualizing the passage of the past, present and future of a person through the window of time. The film is produced by Ritu Film Cut Llp. The film's song Raan Petala.. has won Savani Ravindra, the National Award for Best Play Back Singer.

Feature Film Taj Mahal by Niyaz Mujawar has won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. The film has been produced by Tuline Studios Pvt. Ltd. The film is about Bhima Konade, a poor farmer who decides to sacrifice his goat named 'Taajmaal' to his family deity, for the wellbeing of his only son, Baal. But Baal wants to protect Taajmaal- no matter what happens to his life.

There are two Special Mention Awards in Marathi. One for the feature film Lata Bhagwan Kare in which Lata Kare plays herself in the biopic. To save her husband from a fatal condition a strong-willed 65-year old woman runs a marathon and wins.

Another Special Mention Award-winning film Picasso by Director Abhijeet Mohan Warang narrates the story of a seventh-grade student from a remote village in the Konkan belt of Maharashtra who is selected for the national level of the Picasso Arts Scholarship. The winner of the competition gets to travel to Spain – Picasso's birthplace – to hone their art.

Sound Designer Mandar Kamalapurkar has won National Award for Best Audiography for the Marathi Feature Film, Trijya (Radius). Trijya traces the journey of Avdhut, from his hometown in rural India and how he faces the reality of his own dreams and aspirations about life in a large Indian city. The film takes us through the challenges of the modern way of life and the compromises one inevitably makes along the way to find peace and a place we can call our own.

Director 𝑹𝒂𝒋 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒎 𝑴𝒐𝒓𝒆 has won the award for the 'Best Debut Non-feature film of a Director' for the Marathi film 𝑲𝒉𝒊𝒔𝒂 (Pocket). The film narrates the story of a young boy who lives in a remote village in Maharashtra. He decides to get a large pocket stitched for his school shirt and his pocket soon becomes a point of contention amongst elders in the village. The film has been produced by P P Cine Production.

Jakkal by Vivek Wagh has won the Best Investigative Film under Non- Feature category. This film has been produced by 𝑵𝒆𝒐𝒏 𝑹𝒆𝒆𝒍 𝑪𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏

Marathi Book 𝘾𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙢𝙖 𝙋𝙖𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙪𝙨 meaning 'The Man who Watches Cinema' written by Ashok Rane has won the Special Mention Award for the Best Book on Cinema.

(With Inputs from PIB)

