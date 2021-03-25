Left Menu

Bella Thorne & Benjamin Mascolo are engaged after 2 years of dating

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 25-03-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 13:06 IST
Bella Thorne got engaged with her Italian, 28-years-old boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo. Image Credit: Instagram / Bella Thorne

The American actress, model, singer, and director Bella Thorne got engaged with her Italian, 28-years-old boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo. On Saturday, March 20, 2021, the 23-years-old actress and her boyfriend announced their engagements after nearly two years of dating. They announced the news via their Instagram. The captioned reads, "She said YES @bellathorne."

The picture shows Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo posing with a hug, while Bella showing her engagement ring.

"" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CMqF7cBr_cy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13">
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Benjamin Mascolo (@b3nm)

In a video shared to Ben's account, with the camera pointing at Bella, Benjamin said: "Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much. Yay, we're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both."

To which she replies: "Yessss. I love you so much. Now give me a kiss."

"" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CMkn603L3Ee/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13">
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Benjamin Mascolo (@b3nm)

Bella and Benjamin revealed that they were dating since 2019 after their first picture. She said "If I'm not saying something then I have to go out of my way to hide it. Because no matter what, paparazzi stalk me and fans find out, so then I have to go out of my way to hide something. Ben is a cutie pie, and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile very big. Clearly, he lives in Italy so it's an interesting thing."

"" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/BzTTO1Rnu0C/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13">
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

Looking back, Bella Thorne gained popularity for her role as CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up (2010–2013), for which she received several awards and nominations, including winning an Imagen Award. After that she appears in numerous feature films including Blended (2014), Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015), The Babysitter film series (2017–2020). She received praise for her roles in The DUFF (2015), Amityville: The Awakening (2017), and Infamous (2020).

Bella was also praised for directing the adult film Her & Him. Benjamin Mascolo is an Italian singer and he received MTV Europe Music Award for the Best Italian Act. He is also famous for composing music including Time Is Up, Young Lust, and Graceland. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Celebrity news.

"" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CLzAdfJLXlI/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13">
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Benjamin Mascolo (@b3nm)

