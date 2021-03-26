Left Menu

Kristen Stewart-starrer 'Spencer' casts Jack Farthing as Prince Charles

The upcoming film 'Spencer' which features actor Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, has found its Prince Charles in British actor Jack Farthing.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:42 IST
Kristen Stewart-starrer 'Spencer' casts Jack Farthing as Prince Charles
Jack Farthing. Image Credit: ANI

The upcoming film 'Spencer' which features actor Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, has found its Prince Charles in British actor Jack Farthing. As per Variety, the film tapped Farthing, widely known for his role on the BBC One drama series 'Poldark', to play the British royal in the film, which takes place in 1991.

While most of the production took place in Germany, production is now heading to the U.K. to begin the final stretch of filming before 'Spencer' wraps. The film, which unveiled the second image of Stewart as Diana recently, focuses on one weekend in the life of the late princess, as she spends the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

The project has also revealed more cast members, including BAFTA nominee Timothy Spall, Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris. The film is expected to launch in fall 2021. Next year marks the 25th anniversary of Diana's death. The princess, who was mother to Prince Harry and Prince William, died in a car accident following a paparazzi chase in Paris on August 31, 1997.

'Spencer' is being helmed by Pablo Larrain and is based on a screenplay by Steven Knight, known for writing popular TV shows like 'Peaky Blinders'. The title of the film was derived from Diana's maiden name. The late princess has been essayed on screen several times, most recently by actor Emma Corrin in the fourth season of Netflix's popular series 'The Crown'.

'Spencer' is produced by Juan de Dios Larrain for Fabula Films, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski for Komplizen Film and BAFTA winner and Academy Award nominee Paul Webster for Shoebox Films. Composing the original score is Academy Award, BAFTA, and Grammy Award nominee, Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood. Executive producers are Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman and Christina Zisa for Neon and Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller for Topic Studios. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi becoming reason for Cong's downfall: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader does not speak on his own but depends on borrowed wisdom and he is becoming a reason for his partys downfall.Rahul ji apni buddh...

Pakistan's military parade on National Day slammed by citizens

The military parade in Islamabad on the occasion of Pakistans National Day has been slammed by people in Pakistan, with many deeming it unnecessary as the nation faces a dire economic situation due to a surge in Covid-19 infections. Accordi...

China sanctions UK entities, individuals for Xinjiang 'lies'

China sanctioned British organizations and individuals on Friday over what it called lies and disinformation about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. Britains government con...

Assam is being divided on religious, cultural, linguistic basis: ex-PM Manmohan Singh in a video message.

Assam is being divided on religious, cultural, linguistic basis ex-PM Manmohan Singh in a video message....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021