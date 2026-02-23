Germany Awaits U.S. Response to Court's Tariff Ruling

In response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Germany is closely monitoring developments concerning President Donald Trump's tariffs. The ruling determined that the tariffs exceeded the legal authority of the former president.

A German government spokesperson highlighted the necessity for a comprehensive examination of the decision, especially its potential retroactive impact on customs duties that have already been collected.

The spokesperson also signaled Germany's expectation for a prompt and clear policy response from the United States, which would enable Germany to craft its reaction accordingly. The matter is being treated with significant interest and urgency in Berlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)