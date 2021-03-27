Reese Witherspoon celebrates 10 years of blissful marriage with 'sweet hubby' Jim Toth

American actor Reese Witherspoon commemorated 10 years of blissful marriage with husband Jim Toth on Friday. The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actor paid tribute to her husband on Instagram on the milestone day. 'The Morning Show' star posted a photo of the two at their 2011 wedding at her ranch in Ojai, California.

Commemorating the occasion, the actor wrote, "Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby. What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly!" "I guess that's how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non-stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures... figuring out this crazy world together. Here's to many more days in the sun! I [red heart emoji] you, JT," she added.

The photo sees a smiling Reese as she sported her wedding dress while Jim kisses one of her temples. Reese wore a blush Monique Lhuillier gown and carried a bouquet of white roses. Her husband, a CAA agent, wore a grey suit. Several celebs, including Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles, Zooey Deschanel and Michael Buble, congratulated Reese and Jim on their anniversary.

Witherspoon also posted two other photos of herself with her husband on her Instagram Story. "11 years ago...I met this amazing guy," she wrote in her post, which featured Harry Styles' song 'Adore You.'

"10 years ago Today we got married. Here's to many more days of happiness & laughter! I love you JT!" As reported by E! News, Jim is Reese's second husband and shares with her 8-year-old son Tennessee Toth.

The 'Wild' actor is also a mother to 21-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe and 17-year-old son Deacon Phillippe from her first marriage to her 'Cruel Intentions' co-star Ryan Phillippe. (ANI)

