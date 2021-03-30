Left Menu

Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' of 'This Is The End': Seth Rogen

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:21 IST
Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' of 'This Is The End': Seth Rogen
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Actor-director Seth Rogen has clarified that British star Emma Watson did not leave the set of his 2013 movie ''This Is The End'' over a scene she did not like.

Rogen's statement came after he seemingly confirmed the rumor that Watson had stormed off the set of the comedy film, which he had directed with partner Evan Goldberg.

The sequence featured Danny McBride embracing cannibalism, and incorporated a gimp mask-wearing Channing Tatum, playing himself in the movie, as his prisoner on a leash.

During an interview with British GQ magazine, Rogen was asked about the incident and he said, ''I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know? I think sometimes when you read something when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was.'' After many publications ran the story with Rogen's remark on the alleged incident, he decided to set the record straight by posting a statement on Twitter.

''I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave. It misrepresents what actually happened. Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' and it's sh***y that the perception is that she did,'' the actor said.

''The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically, and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls****,'' he added.

Rogen said there was a miscommunication between him and Watson that led her to an ''uncomfortable position''.

''She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a sh***y situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I'm very happy and impressed that she did.

''We agreed on her not being in the scene together. I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it,'' Rogen said.

