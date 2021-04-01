Left Menu

'To All The Boys' spinoff series starring Anna Cathcart in the works

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-04-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 11:14 IST
A series spinoff of Netflix's hit teen rom-com film franchise ''To All The Boys I've Loved Before'' is in development with Anna Cathcart, who played Kitty, the youngest of the three Covey sisters in the popular trilogy, in the lead.

According to Deadline, the franchise from Awesomeness and ACE Entertainment is behind the potential series.

The final chapter of the trilogy, ''To All The Boys I've Loved Before: Always and Forever'', released in February.

Jenny Han, author of the ''To All the Boys'' books, is the creator, writer, and executive producer of the potential series. Siobhan Vivian and Han are co-writing the pilot script.

The untitled half-hour romantic comedy series spinoff, now in early development, would follow Kitty on her quest to find true love. ''Always and Forever'' saw the middle sister Lara Jean Covey, played by Lana Condor, find a middle path of enrolling into the college of her dreams while trying out a long-distance relationship with high school boyfriend Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).

The final film also saw Cathcart's Kitty meets a boy in Seoul during the family's trip to South Korea and start a long-distance relationship with him.

Over the course of the trilogy, Kitty has served as matchmaker -- initially for Lara, when she secretly mailed the letters penned by her older sister to her crushes, triggering all the follow-up events, then for her father Dan (John Corbett), helping him find a companion and future wife in their neighbour Trina Rothschild (Sarayu Rao).

The film franchise also stars Jordan Fisher, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Trezzo Mahoro, and Holland Taylor.

Netflix declined comment on the news of the series spin-off.

