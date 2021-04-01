Ranveer Singh to collaborate with one of his 'most admired screen idols'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Thursday announced his collaboration with one of his 'most admired screen idols' Anil Kapoor and penned a note of gratitude. The 'Simmba' actor took to Instagram to share a string of pictures with the 'Slumdog Millionaire' star as the duo seemed engaged in a deep conversation.

The picture sees Kapoor sporting a three-piece suit while Singh is seen donning a formal shirt and blue trousers. However, Singh did not reveal further details about the project for which the duo is collaborating.

Penning down a note alongside the picture, the 'Padmaavat' star termed the veteran actor 'one-of-a-kind' and 'one of Hindi cinema's finest' actors. "Can't express the gratitude the pride, the utter delight & sheer joy of collaborating with one of my most admired screen idols. I deeply cherish the bond that we share. He is one-of-a-kind. Giant of a performer. Legend of an artist. One of Hindi cinema's finest @anilskapoor," Singh wrote.

The upcoming untitled project will mark the third collaboration between Kapoor and Singh. The duo will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The two were last seen together in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' which also starred Priyanka Chopra and Shefali Shah. Apart from the yet-untitled project, Ranveer will soon be seen in the upcoming sports drama '83' where he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone.

In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. Singh also has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' in the pipeline. (ANI)

