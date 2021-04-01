Left Menu

Amazon ropes in Sarah Michelle Gellar to star in comedy-drama 'Hot Pink'

American actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to star in the Young Adult (YA) comedy 'Hot Pink,' which has been ordered to pilot at Amazon.

Sarah Michelle Gellar. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to star in the Young Adult (YA) comedy 'Hot Pink,' which has been ordered to pilot at Amazon. According to Variety, the show is loosely inspired by Elana K. Arnold's book 'What Girls Are Made Of.'

In the book, Nina Faye was raised to believe that there is no such thing as unconditional love, meaning she will do anything for her boyfriend to prove her worthiness. But when he breaks up with her, Nina is lost and sets out to find out what the conditions of love really are. Elisabeth Holm created 'Hot Pink,' with Holm also executive producing. Desiree Akhavan will direct and executive produce the pilot. Rebecca Green will also executive produce along with Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Annapurna. Amazon Studios will produce in association with Annapurna.

The 43-year-old actor is perhaps best known for her iconic leading role in the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' series. She is also widely known for her time on shows like 'All My Children' and 'The Crazy Ones.' On the feature side, Gellar has starred in numerous hits like the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' franchise and the 'Scooby-Doo' live-action films. She has also featured in films such as 'Cruel Intentions,' 'The Grudge' films, and 'TMNT.'

As reported by Variety, online streaming platform Amazon has been looking to expand its YA slate for some time now. To that end, the streamer already has the YA drama 'The Wilds,' which has been renewed for a second season, as well as the upcoming YA drama 'Panic.' (ANI)

