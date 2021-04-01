Oscar-nominated drama 'Minari' to release in India in April

Filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung's semi-autobiographical drama ''Minari'' is set to be released in Indian theatres on April 16.

Headlined by ''The Walking Dead'' alum Steven Yeun, ''Minari'' is about a family of Korean immigrants trying to realise their American dream in the 1980s. It also stars Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung and Will Patton.

The movie, predominantly in Korean language, will be released by PVR pictures in the country. As an independent film, ''Minari'' had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020, winning both the US Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the US Dramatic Audience Award.

Courtesy word of mouth, stellar performance by the ensemble cast and Chung's tender storytelling, ''Minari'' has become a favourite this awards season, bagging the best foreign film Golden Globe and Young Performer Critics Choice Award for child actor Kim.

The film also recently scored six Academy Award nominations for best picture, director, original screenplay, best actor (Yeun), best supporting actress (Youn) and original score for Emile Mosseri.

''Minari'' has also booked six BAFTA awards nominations, including a spot in the Best Film Not in the English Language category.

