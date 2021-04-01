Left Menu

Rohit Shetty receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says it's only way to fight virus

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Thursday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:52 IST
Rohit Shetty receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says it's only way to fight virus
Rohit Shetty (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Thursday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. This comes as the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all above 45 years begins from today.

The 48-year-old star posted pictures of himself getting vaccinated at the Nanavati hospital here on social media. He urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, adding that it is the only way to fight the virus. "Action and stunts are for movies do not try to be a khatron ke khiladi in real life, get vaccinated. It is the only way to fight COVID. Got myself vaccinated today. Thanks to the staff of Nanavati hospital, the procedure was very well organised," he wrote on Instagram and tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Shetty became the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have taken the vaccination. Earlier stars like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan and Satish Shah were inoculated against coronavirus. On a professional note, Shetty has two movies 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Cirkus' in the pipeline. 'Sooryavanshi' has been slated to release in theatres on April 30, 2021. The movie's trailer was released last year. It stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role with Akshay Kumar and has cameos from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Whereas, the shooting for his upcoming comedy-drama titled 'Cirkus', is yet in the works. The film, which is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play 'The Comedy of Errors', stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

